Check posts across Hyderabad main roads to curb drunk driving

Police patrol teams outside pubs and hotels

Equipped with body cameras and breath analysers, a large number of police personnel were deployed on New Year’s eve, with a smattering of check posts all across the main roads to curb drunk driving and rash driving that results in ghastly road accidents.

Telangana police had earlier issued strict instructions to hotels and pubs on New Year celebrations, with the onus on restaurant managements to ensure that their staff have been vaccinated and to allow only those customers who were fully vaccinated.

Check posts were set up at every main road and within distances of hardly two km of each other. Police said this was done to make sure that even if some revellers take alternate routes, they still get caught if drunk driving or rash driving.

Speaking to The Hindu, Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said that they have tightened the movement of New Year revellers by taking all important arterial roads under control.

He said that they expect people to be individually responsible and not to endanger their and others’ lives. “From a home guard rank officer from the city police to myself, we all will be manning the roads for the safety of citizens and curb triple riding, rash driving and of course, stringent action will be taken against those who indulge in drunk driving,” Mr. Anand said.

He said that the idea was to have zero death due to road accidents, and zero incidents in the city.

“Law and order police will be patrolling outside pubs and hotels to keep a tab,” Mr. Anand said.

Police formed strategic teams and were located at all junctions within the Inner Ring Road. A large number of special parties were also manning the Nehru Outer Ring Road to avoid accidents.

With the closure of all flyovers, except the Begumpet flyover, vehicular movement was affected on Friday.