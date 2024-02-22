ADVERTISEMENT

Cheating case on brother lands YouTuber in jail for ganja

February 22, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

YouTuber and Bigg Boss contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth was arrested by the Narsingi police for illegal possession of ganja on Thursday.

The Narsingi police, who went to arrest his brother in a cheating case, found Shanmukh with 16 grams of the contraband at their flat in Prestige Apartments. 

A case was initially booked against Shanmukh’s brother, Sampath Vinay, following a complaint from a woman who claimed that he cheated her in the name of love, said ACP of Narsingi, G. Venkata Ramana Goud.

“Vinay, a Vishakhapatnam-based businessman, allegedly cheated his former classmate, who he was in love-relationship with since his college days, by marrying another woman a few days ago. She claimed that he sexually assaulted her and cheated her in the name of marriage,” said the official. 

However, when the police visited the flat to take Sampath into custody for questioning, they found Jaswanth with about 16 grams of ganja in his possession. 

While Sampath was booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Shanmukh was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

CONNECT WITH US