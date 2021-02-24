Cheating case against faith leader

HYDERABAD

24 February 2021 23:12 IST

He duped a cancer patient of ₹2 lakh

The Hussaini Alam police booked a cheating case and arrested faith leader Syed Gulam Samdani Quadri, popularly known as Ali Quadri.

Police were acting on a complaint filed by Jameel Uddin Quader Siddiqui (52), a cancer patient, and resident of Siddiq Gulshan in Bahadurpura.

In a press note, the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) stated that a Zero FIR was registered at the Banjara Hills Police Station against Quadri. It was then transferred to Charminar Police Station on February 23. The victim alleged that Quadri demanded ₹ 4.50 lakh for helping him to get ₹ 14.50 lakh sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for his cancer treatment.

The victim paid ₹ 2 lakh along with handing over documents proving his treatment at a private hospital in Banjara Hills to the accused on November 24, 2020.

When the accused allegedly did not help the victim after taking his money, the latter demanded that the it be returned to him. The accused then allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences.

Charminar police booked a case under sections 120 – B, 420, 406 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

In a press note, police said the accused was a member of Khaja Mahbub Ullah Dargah and claims to be a close associate of several influential persons.

The accused was in the habit of cheating gullible people in the name of resolving disputes and providing them with letter heads of politicians so as to obtain financial assistance from the CM’s Relief Fund.

In a separate case, Hussaini Alam police booked a case against Quadri for allegedly cheating one Feroz Khan, the complainant, of ₹10 lakh in the name of settling a dispute. In the complaint, the victim stated that Quadri allegedly took ₹20 lakh to settle a dispute but failed to deliver.

When the victim demanded that he return the money, the accused allegedly returned ₹10 lakh. He then allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences when asked about the remaing amount.

Police appealed to the public not to believe persons who claim to be close associates of political leaders, and can help them to obtain financial assistance.

Those who come across such individuals can dial 100 or approach the police.

Police has assured that complainants’ identities will be kept confidential.