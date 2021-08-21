Cheating case accused nabbed after five years

A 51-year-old private employee who was absconding for the past five years after he was made accused in a cheating case by the Hyderabad Central Crime Police was arrested on Friday.

A non-bailable warrant was also issued against N. Ajay Babu, a resident of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Case details

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty, in 2016, one K Venkat Rami Reddy approached the police stating that Naralachetty Madhavi Laxmi and her husband N Ajay Babu collected ₹1.75 crore from him and his partner for submission of EMDs in Civil Supplies Corporation of Telangana State for supplying red gram.

“The couple failed to repay the said amount to the complainant and his partner and cheated them. The case was charged but the accused was absconding. A local court also issued NBW against the accused,” Mr. Mohanty said.