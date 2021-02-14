Chat between KTR, Microsoft CEO to be highlight of BioAsia

HYDERABAD

Two-day event starting Feb. 22 will have top names across industries as speakers

From Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, USFDA CBER director Peter Marks to NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, well known names from the world of business, technology, life sciences and prominent policymakers will be addressing the BioAsia 2021.

A two-day event, from February 22, this edition of BioAsia will be the 18th in the series andfor the first time is to be held virtually.

The 2021 edition will discuss challenges created by COVID-19 pandemic and learning opportunities for the future with the over-arching theme ‘Move the Needle.’ A fireside chat ‘Charcha 2021 – Healthcare to Hit Refresh’ between Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao and Mr. Nadella will be the highlight this year.

The discussion will be centered around the opportunities created by the intersection of technology and healthcare/ life sciences, digital transformation, role of startups, among others, the release said.

The keynote address on day 1 will be delivered by Peter Marks.

Others scheduled to address BioAsia 2021 include senior government officials, NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul, CEPI CEO Richard Hatchet, Global Health of Gates Foundation president Trevor Mundel, Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh and heads of several companies. A number of sessions form part of the conference, including one on ‘Reimagining R&D post COVID – Collaboration, Data and Repurposing,’ which will addressed by President R&D of Takeda Andy Plump and Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Global Health of Novartis, Lutz Hegemann.

The CEO conclave will see the participation of the IT Minister, Mr.Kant, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories chairman Satish Reddy, Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta, Biocon CMD Kiran Majumdar Shaw and India Life Sciences Leader of EY Sriram Shrinivasan.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said “such comprehensive deliberations are the need of the hour to collaborate, innovate and to be better prepared for tomorrow’s challenges”.