Chasing the khaki dream was not an easy task

The 11 IPS probationers allotted to Telangana cadre.

Hyderabad

02 September 2020 23:37 IST

131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, to graduate from NPA tomorrow

With dreams in their eyes, realising after strenuous training at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), the Indian Police Service probationers are raving to service and make their mark.

The 28-year-old Ritiraj from Patna, who is allotted to Telangana State, is brimming with confidence as the rigorous training at NPA made her withstand the vicissitudes of professional life ahead. She brings with her the sagacity of jurisprudence with a ‘never say die’ attitude of police training.

A strong resolve to make a qualitative difference to the career she is about to step in, Ms. Ritiraj, who goes by the single name, said that there was a paradigm shift in her thinking after judicial and legalistic perspective. She emerged a well-trained probationer enduring long-distance running and developed an attitude of perseverance and grit.

An alumnus of National Law University, Delhi, she said that the training at NPA has transformed her into a new person. “Moreover, my District Practical Training with Cyberabad Commissionerate was overwhelming and helped me in understanding various issues,” Ms. Ritiraj told The Hindu.

B. Rohit Raju, another probationer hailing from Hasanparthy in Warangal and allotted home cadre, believes that interaction with subordinate officers and showing concern for the welfare of men would help in eliciting cooperation within the department.

Son of a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector in Warangal Commissionerate, the 28-year-old said that he knew the nuances of soft power for achieving the objectives of the team.

“Getting into IPS doesn’t mean that we are different from others. One must treat their subordinates with respect,” he said, adding that senior IPS officers Soumya Mishra and V.C. Sajjanar, who worked as superintendent of police, Warangal, inspired him to take the ‘risk’ of appearing for Civil Services examination and get into IPS.

Meanwhile, it was a long journey for Rupesh Chennuri, who is also a native of Hasanparthy and allotted to Telangana cadre.

“I had my school education and polytechnic course in government institutions. I did engineering from KITS, Warangal, and joined the Central Public Works department as a junior assistant, before getting into the uniform service,” he said.

Till he got into the CPWD, his father Ramanaiah was an auto driver and his mother Sarojana was a beedi worker.

Hyderabadi boy Harshavardhan left his cushy job at an IT company and chased his dream of serving the society.

“After completion of my engineering, I worked for an IT company in Hyderabad for three years and later realised that it was not my cup of tea,” he said.

Mr. Harshvardhan, who also got allotted to his home State said, “I always wanted to bring a change and contribute to the society. That zeal motivated me to appear for Civil Service examination and join the khaki force.”

All the 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, will graduate from the NPA on Friday. Kiran Shruthi D.V. of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been adjudged the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s Revolver for the best all-round IPS probationer. None of the 11 probationers from TS bagged any trophies this year.