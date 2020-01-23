Chased by GHMC squad, dog bit 30 people

A chase by the GHMC squad might have inadvertently resulted in more people being attacked by the dog, which had gone on a biting spree in the Central Zone of the city on Tuesday.

The dog injured at least 30 persons between Begumpet and Ameerpet before being beaten to death by locals.

As per the sequence of events by the GHMC’s veterinary section, several complaints were received by the Khairatabad zonal office about dog bite incidents at B.S. Makta around 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday, upon which, a dog catcher squad was dispatched to the area.

Chased by the squad, the dog fled to Ameerpet, biting about 30 persons on the way, before being killed, officials informed.

The dog’s carcass has been recovered and sent to Veterinary Biological Research Institute for post-mortem and confirmation of rabies.

On Wednesday, a team headed by chief veterinary officer, GHMC, Venkateshwar Reddy, visited the area and the hospital where the dog bite victims are undergoing treatment.

The patients have been administered Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) and TT injection, and advised to take follow-up vaccination on third, seventh, 14th and 28th day, besides booster dose on 90th day.

Sufficient quantities of ARV and rabies immunoglobulin injections are available at the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases, and all the urban primary health centres.

Mr. Venkateshwar Reddy further informed that a special drive for Animal Birth Control and Anti-Rabies programme was being taken up in B.S. Makta area, from where most dog bite incidents were reported.

Under the programme, street dogs are caught from the GHMC limits and brought to animal care centres at Autonagar, Chudi Bazaar, Patel Nagar, KPHB Colony and Jeedimetla, where they are sterilised and given ARV. The dogs are then released in the same area from where they have been caught.

The veterinary section of GHMC has conducted 39,346 sterilisations and administered 62,139 ARVs this year.

Claiming that the dog bite cases reported at the IPM have come down, and no human Rabies deaths have been reported from GHMC limits in many years, the statement attributed the decrease to the ABC/AR programme’s success.

Further, the GHMC has also facilitated adoption of 2,998 street dogs under ‘Maa Inti Nestam’ initiative, the statement said.