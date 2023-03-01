ADVERTISEMENT

Chased by dog, five-year-old girl suffers eye injury, undergoes surgery

March 01, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old girl, who suffered a serious injury in her right eye while trying to escape from a stray dog at Bonakal in Khammam district three days ago, underwent surgery at an eye hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

The girl, Jaswitha, sustained the injury after reportedly falling from a heap of sand near her house after a stray dog chased her late on Saturday evening, sources said. Locals drove the dog away and rushed the girl to her house.

She was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam on Sunday by her family members. The girl was then referred to a super-specialty eye hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

An emergency eye surgery was performed on her considering the severity of the injury. She may require further surgical intervention to prevent loss of vision, sources added.

The incident triggered demands from locals for effective steps to control stray dog population in Bonakal.

