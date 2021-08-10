Charred body, suspected to be of owner, found in car

MEDAK

10 August 2021 19:46 IST

In a shocking incident, a charred body was found in a car at Mangalparthi village in Veldurthi mandal in the wee hours of Tuesday. As the car belongs to one Dharmakari Srinivas and he was not traced since Monday afternoon, it is suspected that Srinivas may have died in the car, but police are yet to ascertain the details. Whether Srinivas was burnt alive or not was also not clear. The body was totally burnt and only the skull remained. The bones were shifted to the forensic lab to ascertain the details of the victim.

According to the police, a burnt white Honda car with number TS15 EH 4005 was found on the outskirts of Mangalaparthi village. A charred body was found in the dicky. Police investigation revealed that the car belongs to one Dharmagari Srinivas alias Katiak Srinu. Srinivas left home on Monday afternoon and his whereabouts were not traced till Tuesday afternoon. Not only that, his phone was switched off since Monday morning. Police went to the house of Srinivas and questioned the family members.

DSP Kiran Kumar and CI Swamy Goud rushed to the spot and started investigating. Six teams were engaged by the police. Clues team and dog squads were also pressed into service.

