Charred body of woman found in Shamshabad

An unidentified woman aged about 30 was found burnt to death in Siddulagutta of Shamshabad in Cyberabad on Friday night.

The news came barely an hour after the Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C.Sajjanar announced the arrest of four persons in the rape and murder of a woman vet.

On learning about the news, the Commissioner, who was reviewing law and order situation with his subordinates rushed teams to the spot.

The body engulfed in flames was lying behind a 5-foot compound wall of roadside temple in Siddulagutta. A Telugu film shoot was on at a stone’s throw from the spot. Youngsters of the locality saw flames and tried to douse it. “But by then the woman was charred to death”, the Shamshabad ACP Ashok Goud said.

It is yet to be ascertained whether it was a case of homicide or suicide. As the pattern of burns was from her head to shoulders and abdomen, the investigators believe it was a suicide. The cap of a plastic bottle in which she carried the kerosene was also found on the temple compound wall.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000/ 66661117)