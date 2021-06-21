Hyderabad

Charred body found at Uppal

The charred body of an unidentified man was found near HMDA Bhagayath opposite to Shilparamam at Uppal here on Monday.

According to the police, the man, who was in his mid-twenties, allegedly ended his life by setting himself ablaze. He is yet to be identified. Morning walkers who noticed the charred body alerted the police, who in turn reached the spot and shifted it to the mortuary for autopsy. A case was registered and police are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify the victim.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]


