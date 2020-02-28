Charminar traders air views to better outline

Participants at the workshop organised by Unesco and Intach in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad

28 February 2020 00:34 IST

Talk on maintenance, encroachments

Shop owners and occupants of heritage markets in the areas near Charminar shared their views to help raise the profile of the city at a workshop organised by Unesco and Intach in the city on Thursday.

“We are willing to do anything that the city officials ask us to do so that the heritage of the city is taken to the next level,” said Tayub Abubaker, a dealer in bridalware in Laad Bazaar area. “There is a big rise in the number of hawkers in the middle of the road as shop owners allow them to sell there for a small payment. That is why there are so many hawkers and visitors don’t like it,” said Arif, who owns a crockery shop. A sample survey by architecture students in the area revealed that very few have piped water or toilet facilities in their shops making them unfriendly to tourists. Maintenance, encroachments, parking spaces and unregulated hawkers are some of the problems plaguing the precinct, said Anuradha Reddy of Intach.

“This is the second in a series of workshops by us. We will factor these opinions while suggesting an action plan to improve tourist experience,” she said.

