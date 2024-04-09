Hyderabad | Charminar choc-a-block with shoppers

April 09, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While the soaring mercury may have largely kept people indoors during the day, markets of Charminar and Madina come alive in the evening after iftar and have been bursting at their seams with shoppers looking for a good bargain.

“There are people everywhere at night. There are stalls beginning from Madina all the way to Charminar and slightly further,” said Sibghat Khan from the Deccan Archive which conducts heritage and food walks in the city.

The market here has shops and stalls selling everything from unstitched dress material to readymade kurtas and salwars, and from footwear to accessories. The area is also a foodie’s paradise.

“For the first 10 to 15 days, business was slow. The heat made things worse. Most people do not go shopping because the emphasis is on Taraweeh prayers. They complete this in the first 10 to 20 days and venture into the markets. As is the case each year, the last 10 days of Ramzan are better for business as compared to other days,” said businessman Mohammed Majid.