Hyderabad

Charitable trust founded

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao reiterated his commitment to health, education and skill enhancement for a better Telangana at the inauguration of Dr GSR Charitable Trust here on Saturday.

The trust has been set up in the memory of G. Suryanarayana Rao, the DPH’s father who passed away due to COVID-19 last year. The inauguration marked his first death anniversary.

Principal Secretary of Health S.A.M. Rizvi and managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation V.C. Sajjanar were present on the occasion.


