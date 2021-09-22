Channel to focus on farmers’, workers’ issues

Aiming to leverage social media’s potential to amplify voices of marginalised people and take up social issues, the town-based Rayala Subash Chandra Bose (Ravanna) Memorial Trust is all set to launch a new YouTube channel named “Mitti9TV” in the first week of October.

The upcoming YouTube channel’s promo video with tagline “Cheekati Pai Poratam Velugu Kai Prayanam” has already been shared on social media.

It is expected to serve as an online platform for the CPI (ML-New Democracy) and its frontal organisations, including the POW, the PDSU and the PYL besides a host of mass organisations, to mobilise public support for mass movements on pressing issues of public concern, sources said.

The video-streaming platform will feature live debates on contemporary issues concerning farmers, labourers and other toiling masses, students, unemployed youth, poor and underprivileged sections of the society, said sources in Ravanna memorial trust’s office located at Ramnarsaiah Vignana Kendram in the town.

It will strive to provide informative content on a broad spectrum of topics highlighting the need for women’s empowerment, equitable access to quality education and health to all and social justice for creating an egalitarian society, the sources added.