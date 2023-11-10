Change of candidature: Tula Uma breaks into tears over “denial” of opportunity to contest from Vemulawada

November 10, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The last minute decision of the BJP to replace former Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma with former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao’s son Vikas Rao as the party candidate for Vemulawada Assembly seat came as a shocker to Ms. Uma and her supporters.

The decision came at a time when Ms. Uma, known as a staunch follower of BJP State Election Campaign Committee chairman Eatala Rajender, hit the campaign trail soon after her name figured in the fourth list released by the party on November 7.

Miffed with the “sudden decision” of the party on the last day of filing of nominations, Ms. Uma burst into tears before her supporters in the temple town.

She decried the decision saying it proved that the claims about empowerment of women and BCs were nothing but hollow.

“I have been continuously fighting against the feudal (Gadi) rule with unwavering resolve and democratic aspirations. I will continue to do so,” she said in an emotionally choked voice, hinting at continuing in the poll fray from Vemulawada seat.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vikas Rao filed his nomination with B Form as the BJP candidate from Vemulawada seat on the final day of nomination filing process on Friday. BJP district president P. Ramakrishna and others accompanied him.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ramakrishna thanked the party leadership for changing the party candidate for Vemulawada seat as per the aspirations of the BJP local cadre.

More than a dozen BJP activists were killed in the naxal violence during the turbulent times in the erstwhile Sircilla division nearly two decades ago, he said.

The party apparently took into consideration the local party cadres’ aversion to giving ticket to a person with a background of naxal ideology in the stronghold of the BJP, he said in a oblique reference to the alleged association of Ms. Uma with Janashakti outfit’s activities in the region over 20 years ago.