Change in nomenclature of Rythu Samanvaya Samithis

Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K.T. Rama Rao has stated that the Rythu Samanvaya Samithis would be renamed as Rythu Bandhu Samithis soon.

Speaking to the newly-elected chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) and District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMSs) at Telangana Bhavan party headquarters here on Monday, he reiterated that the farm loan waiver promised before the Assembly elections would be implemented soon and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has already instructed the officials concerned to initiate the process for its implementation.

He stated that the Chief Minister has decided to keep the promise made to the farming community irrespective of the financial constraints being faced by the government due to the economic slowdown caused by the Centre’s irrational decisions.

Thanking people for strengthening the TRS by ensuring huge victory to the party in the recent elections held to DCCBs and DCMSs, Mr. Rama Rao suggested the governing bodies of the two cooperative institutions linked to farmers to take pro-farmer measures being implemented by the State government on a large-scale into the farming communities.

The governing bodies must work for mobilising the farming community by being with them at all times and ensure their welfare, Mr. Rao said.

With abundant faith in TRS, the farming community had ensured victory to the party in over 94% of the 906 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACSs) in the State, elections to which were held recently.

The Minister stated that the Chief Minister was able to take a slew of farmer-welfare measures such as irrigation projects, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and others since he was a farmer too.

The TRS working president noted that even the vociferous critics of the Chief Minister acknowledge the benefits of Kaleshwaram project even before its completion.

Stating that 48% of the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons elected to DCCBs and DCMSs are from the SC, ST, BC and minority communities, Mr. Rama Rao said it was ensured at the behest of the Chief Minister to empower those communities as part of the party’s commitment to social justice, although there is no provision for such quota in the elections to the two cooperative institutions.