‘Change agency working on SLBC, Udaya Samudram projects’

Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to complete the remaining works of the SLBC tunnel by allotting the works to any credible agency of Kaleshwaram project as the present agency has gone bankrupt.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the SLBC tunnel was sanctioned by the late Chief Minister. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his personal insistence in 2004. The agency that got the contract could execute only 34 km of the 44 km project in 15 years.
The remaining 10 km work could be allotted to any other agency as there was no progress in the last two years. People of Nalgonda district are deprived of its benefits due to the present agency’s fault,he alleged.
In another letter, he said the Udaya Samudram Lift Scheme (USLS) was sanctioned by Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy on his constant persuasion in June 2007 to irrigate one lakh acres in Nalgonda, Mungode and Nakrekal constituencies.
The work was grounded in 2007 and the Brahmana Vellamla Balancing Reservoir was completed along with 10 km tunnel excavation. But the present agency is not a position to carry forward the balance work, he said, and suggested that the work may be transferred to Mega engineering.
