Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest exposed YSRCP regime’s ‘vendetta politics’ in AP: Bandi Sanjay

September 15, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has alleged that the way TDP national president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the CID police in Andhra Pradesh exposed the ‘vendetta politics’ of the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Thursday, Mr. Sanjay said: “Action can be taken against those found involved in wrongdoings. But the manner in which the former Chief Minister was arrested without his name figuring in the FIR in the alleged AP Skill Development Scam case was indicative of the ruling YSRCP’s vindictive politics.”

The ‘vengeful act’ has evoked widespread criticism and, in a way, helped the TDP gain mileage in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

He charged the BRS dispensation in Telangana with foiling Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s ‘deeksha’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday in a ‘dictatorial’ manner fearing exposure of its ‘miserable failure’ to fulfil promises made to the unemployed youth.

