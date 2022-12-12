‘Chalo Delhi’ on Dec. 13 over BC quota

December 12, 2022 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

Demanding the government to increase the reservation for BCs from the existing 27% to 50%, a “Chalo Delhi” programme and “Parliament Muttadi” programme would be organised by BC organisations on December 13. Activists from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha would participate.

According R. Krishnaiah, Rajya Sabha member and National BC Association president, there will no legal problems as the Supreme Court stroke off the 50% reservation limit and also gave consent for EWS reservation.

“The Union Government has passed an Act in this regard and there were no hurdles now. The Chhattisgarh government has increased reservation to 70 per cent and Jharkhand Government to 71 per cent. Some other state governments are also making similar moves. Hence, we demand the BC reservations should be enhanced from the existing 27 per cent to 50 per cent as per population,” said Mr. Krishnaiah adding that YSR Congress party has already moved a bill in Parliament about two years ago but it was not passed as the BJP has not supported it.

“The history would not pardon us if the bill was not passed during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who himself is a BC. All the BC members in Parliament should extend support beyond party lines,” said Mr Krishnaiah.