‘Chalo Assembly’ is a success: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad

14 October 2020 00:41 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the house arrest of their leaders and alleged police high-handedness at several places while preventing them from participating in the ‘Chalo Assembly’ call given on Tuesday.

The call was given alleging that the government was busy pleasing Muslims for votes, failure to construct two bedroom houses and also ‘fleecing’ people through the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

In a statement here, Mr Bandi Sanjay, president of Telangana BJP, said despite the police arresting their leaders and the cadre across the State, the Chalo Assembly call was successful. He said the suppressive policies of the government were exposed yet again and it reflected the insecurity of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Tall promises during the elections and forgetting them conveniently later had become a habit with the TRS government, he said, adding that two lakh double bedroom houses were promised. But so far not more than 1,000 houses had been given to beneficiaries.

He said the Central government had sanctioned 2.70 lakh houses to Telangana under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana but the State government could not utilise the opportunity. Funds sanctioned were lying unused, he said and demanded that houses be constructed immediately.