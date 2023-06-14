Challenging task for BRS leadership as ticket aspirants step up efforts in key constituencies

June 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM/KHAMMAM

With the Assembly elections due towards the year-end, aspirants for BRS ticket from various key constituencies have intensified their efforts to impress upon the party leadership to consider their candidature, sending the sitting MLAs of the ruling party into a tizzy.

Public Health and Family Welfare Director Gadala Srinivas Rao has been nurturing ambitions to enter electoral politics from the BRS with an eye on the Kothagudem Assembly seat.

The senior official, who hails from the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has obliquely made his intentions clear on various public forums in the Kothagudem coal belt in recent past.

He has been actively organising medical camps in far-flung areas of the Kothagudem Assembly constituency under the aegis of Dr. GSR Charitable Trust for the past couple of months.

Supporters of the sitting MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao of the BRS have been critical of the assertions by the followers of the top official of late.

Aspirants of the BRS tickets have scaled up their mass contact programmes elsewhere in Wyra and Palair Assembly constituencies in Khammam district, Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district and other constituencies in a bid to highlight their “winning prospects” and impress upon the party leadership.

This has led to a precarious situation in some of these constituencies with a host of BRS ticket aspirants giving stiff competition to sitting MLAs in securing party ticket, making the selection process challenging for the party leadership during the coming elections.