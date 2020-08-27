‘Challenges aside, better reach of technology helping ryots’

NABARD chairman presents degrees, medals to students at fourth convocation of PJTSAU

Technological advances are helping the farming community to overcome many of their problems nowadays although the agriculture sector is still facing many challenges, Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Govinda Rajulu Chintala said at the fourth convocation of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University here on Thursday.

The convocation was held on the university campus with its Chancellor and Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan participating virtually through video-linkage from Raj Bhavan. University authorities and students — only those who secured gold medals — led by Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao, however, participated by maintaining the social distancing norm in the wake of COVID-19 spread. The V-C presented a report on the academic, research and extension activities and accomplishments of the university.

In his convocation address at the university auditorium, he observed that problems in the agriculture sector were persisting with varied magnitudes and complexities but at the same time the farming community’s access to technology was on the rise. Mr. Chintala also recollected his student days on the campus, when it was the agriculture university for combined Andhra Pradesh, during his speech.

The NABARD Chairman stated that the agriculture sector was the silver lining in the strategy to regain economic growth momentum in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had disrupted the world economy in unimaginable way. The pandemic has also brought to the fore the indispensability of agriculture back in focus, he noted. Highlighting the slew of measures unveiled by the government of India to reform the agriculture sector and hand-hold the farming community, Mr. Chintala said the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, would create an ecosystem enabling the farmers and traders freedom of sale and purchase of the agricultural produce in the intra-state and inter-state agricultural markets.

Pat for Telangana

Stating that average annual GSDP growth rate of 7.98% during the last six years was higher than the national GDP growth rate of 6.71%, both at constant price, the NABARD Chairman said investment support scheme (Rythu Bandhu) scheme introduced by the State government was a trendsetter. Coupled with Rythu Bima group life insurance scheme for farmers, provision of quality inputs, construction of irrigation projects and restoration of minor irrigation tanks under Mission Kakaitya had all helped the farming community face the challenges with confidence.

Later, he presented degrees and medals to several students including Outstanding Student gold medal to Medishetty Anuhya and five other gold medals to Komatireddy Bhargavi and Pravallika. The PJTSAU management later honoured the NABARD chief with an honorary degree of Doctor of Science.