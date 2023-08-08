HamberMenu
Challenge of gynaecological cancer takes centre stage

August 08, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Over 350 medical professionals addressed the increasing global challenge of gynaecological cancer while participating in the 13th FEHMICON conference in Hyderabad.

The two-day conference conducted by Fehmicare Hospital commenced on Monday and was inaugurated by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, counsel general of Kazakhstan. 

“The reason for the theme of gynaecological oncology is to discuss preventive measures and diagnostic modalities that should be taught to the healthcare providers who in turn will deliver the message to the women and their families. It is time to sensitise the public, NGOs and policymakers to achieve our goal of eliminating cancer by 2025,” said hospital director L.Fahmida Banu.

Attendees at the conference engaged in HPV vaccination, PAP smear, liquid-based cytology and other screening techniques crucial for identifying the disease in early stages.

