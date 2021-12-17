Chairpersons for 5 more corporations

HYDERABAD

17 December 2021 22:20 IST

The State government on Friday appointed chairpersons for five more corporations in addition to three corporations that got heads two days ago.

In the orders on Friday, a former Backward Classes commission member Juluri Gourishanker was appointed chairman of Telangana Sahitya Akademi, former MLA and MLC Akula Lalitha as chairperson of Telangana State Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation and Gajjela Nagesh as chairman of Telangana State Beverages’ Corporation.

D. Balaraju Yadav was made chairman of the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation and P. Jaganmohan Rao chairman of Telangana State Technology Services.

