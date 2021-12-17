Hyderabad

Chairpersons for 5 more corporations

The State government on Friday appointed chairpersons for five more corporations in addition to three corporations that got heads two days ago.

In the orders on Friday, a former Backward Classes commission member Juluri Gourishanker was appointed chairman of Telangana Sahitya Akademi, former MLA and MLC Akula Lalitha as chairperson of Telangana State Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation and Gajjela Nagesh as chairman of Telangana State Beverages’ Corporation.

D. Balaraju Yadav was made chairman of the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation and P. Jaganmohan Rao chairman of Telangana State Technology Services.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2021 10:21:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/chairpersons-for-5-more-corporations/article37980965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY