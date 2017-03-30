Chairmen for three more corporations appointed

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced chairmen for three more State-level corporations on Thursday, taking the strength of leaders occupying the post in TRS regime to nearly 30.
The latest appointments were offered to K. Damodar Gupta who will head Police Housing Corporation, Taduri Srinivas for Most Backward Classes Corporation and Paryada Krishnamurthy for Medical Infrastructure Corporation.
A release of the CMO said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to appoint former BJP MLA in the city Premsingh Rathod who switched to TRS months ago also chairman of a corporation.
On Thursday, Parliamentary Party leader K. Keshava Rao’s son Viplav Kumar assumed charge as chairman of Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Viplav Kumar said urban growth in Telangana was 41 per cent.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor