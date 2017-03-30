Chairmen for three more corporations appointed

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced chairmen for three more State-level corporations on Thursday, taking the strength of leaders occupying the post in TRS regime to nearly 30.

The latest appointments were offered to K. Damodar Gupta who will head Police Housing Corporation, Taduri Srinivas for Most Backward Classes Corporation and Paryada Krishnamurthy for Medical Infrastructure Corporation.

A release of the CMO said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to appoint former BJP MLA in the city Premsingh Rathod who switched to TRS months ago also chairman of a corporation.

On Thursday, Parliamentary Party leader K. Keshava Rao’s son Viplav Kumar assumed charge as chairman of Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Viplav Kumar said urban growth in Telangana was 41 per cent.