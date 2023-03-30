ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of city hospital felicitated by Rotary Club of Guindy

March 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated March 31, 2023 09:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior gastroenterologist and chairman of AIG Hospitals Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy was felicitated with the Charaka Award by the Rotary Club of Guindy on Thursday. 

The award honours dedication to medical profession and service to patients. “We are truly honoured that a Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Reddy accepted our gesture,” said president of Rotary Club of Guindy S. Ramesh Babu.

Dr. Reddy said, “The Rotary Club of Guindy has been doing exceptional work in areas such as fighting diseases, providing clean drinking water and maternal health services over the last three decades. It was indeed a gratifying moment for me to receive this award and will motivate many to work in the public health domain.”

