Chain snatchers held

Hyderabad

25 January 2021 20:25 IST

Three youngsters were arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Monday in connection with chain and mobile phone snatching cases.

The arrested, identified as Shiva Kumar, Mahesh and Jamal from Quthbullapur, were intercepted by the police during vehicle check at Yousufguda checkpost. The trio confessed to have snatched a chain and two cell phones at Banjara Hills, Jeedimetla and SR Nagar on January 12, police said. The stolen goods worth ₹ 1 lakh was recovered and they were remanded in judicial custody.

