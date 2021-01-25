Hyderabad

Chain snatchers held

Three youngsters were arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Monday in connection with chain and mobile phone snatching cases.

The arrested, identified as Shiva Kumar, Mahesh and Jamal from Quthbullapur, were intercepted by the police during vehicle check at Yousufguda checkpost. The trio confessed to have snatched a chain and two cell phones at Banjara Hills, Jeedimetla and SR Nagar on January 12, police said. The stolen goods worth ₹ 1 lakh was recovered and they were remanded in judicial custody.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 8:28:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/chain-snatchers-held/article33660861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY