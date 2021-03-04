Hyderabad

Chain snatcher held

A ‘notorious’ chain snatch was arrested by the Saidabad police on Wednesday, who also recovered two gold chains weighing 6.5 tolas and a stolen scooter from his possession.

The accused, Syed Aslam, 30, from Old Malakpet, also committed an offence in LB Nagar police station limits of Rachakonda, and fled with the scooter in Santosh Nagar on Tuesday.

A Class VII drop out, Aslam was earlier involved in attempt to murder, rioting armed with deadly weapon in Sangareddy district. Earlier, he worked as a welder and later got associated with criminals and property offenders. In the last 10 years, he was involved in as many as 40 chain snatching cases in the city, police said on Thursday.

