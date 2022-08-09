Chain snatcher arrested

Gopalpuram police on Tuesday arrested an alleged chain snatcher, and seized from his possession a 30-gram gold chain worth approximately ₹1 lakh.

The accused has was identified as Bunidu Kavali Ramesh (35), a resident of Hamal Basthi, Chilkalguda.

Police were acting on a complaint filed by one Cheguri Padma who, on August 4, told police that while she was on her way to Chilkalguda from Bhoiguda when the incident took place. The complaint states that she was at Chilkaguda Crossroads, around 11.40 am, when an unknown man hit her with his hand from behind, and snatched her gold chain before fleeing the spot.

Police booked a case under section 394 of the Indian Penal Code. Later, upon being interrogated, the accused confessed to the crime, police said.