Chaddi gang member held, gold worth ₹4 lakh seized

August 25, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Miyapur police of Cyberabad nabbed the prime accused of ‘chaddi gang’ who decamped with valuables from locked houses in Hafeezpet and Ameenpur. Four cases were booked against them following their recent spree of offences, said the police.

Madhapur DCP G. Sundeep said that the gang of four, hailing from Dahod district of Gujarat, left the city in two groups in trains after committing offences.

The official said that accused Minama Mukeshbhai Bharubhai, 27, was nabbed from Lingampally railway station when he returned to the city.

“While another accused, Surmal alias Plas Sumalbhai Kaliyabhai, 20, was nabbed by Keshod police of Junagadh, Gujarat, two more, identified as Vikrambhai Dariyabhai Parmar, 25, and Mohaniya Nitinbhai, 25, are still at large,” said the DCP. Police have seized stolen loot worth ₹4 lakh from Mukeshbhai.

Explaining the case, the official said that Vikrambhai worked as a plumber in Hyderabad and hatched a plan to break into locked houses as ‘chaddi gang’ members. “Accordingly, he informed others and asked them to take trains to come to Hyderabad. They would roam around the residential areas to target houses and would hide in nearby isolated areas to break into the place at night,” said the official.

After looting the place, they would again wait till daybreak to blend among the early morning daily wage crowd and leave the area undetected. “They broke into three houses in Ameenpur and one villa in Hafeezpet, Miyapur. The gang was previously involved in property offences in Ahmedabad and Changodar areas of Gujarat,” added the official.