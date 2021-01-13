Hyderabad

13 January 2021 23:19 IST

Advanced Certification Programme in Deep Learning

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and TalentSprint have launched a PG level Advanced Certification Programme in Deep Learning. The 10-month executive education programme will be taught by a team of inter-disciplinary faculty from IISc and TalentSprint through live and interactive online classes. It is best suited for aspiring and practising Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning professionals who want to build expertise in Deep Learning and master applications in speech, text, image and video, including hardware optimisation. Enrolments for the first cohort are open now and classes will commence in March 2021. Details can be had on ‘https://iisc.talentsprint.com/deeplearning’.

Advertising

Advertising