Hyderabad

Certification programme in Deep Learning

Advanced Certification Programme in Deep Learning

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and TalentSprint have launched a PG level Advanced Certification Programme in Deep Learning. The 10-month executive education programme will be taught by a team of inter-disciplinary faculty from IISc and TalentSprint through live and interactive online classes. It is best suited for aspiring and practising Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning professionals who want to build expertise in Deep Learning and master applications in speech, text, image and video, including hardware optimisation. Enrolments for the first cohort are open now and classes will commence in March 2021. Details can be had on ‘https://iisc.talentsprint.com/deeplearning’.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 11:20:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/certification-programme-in-deep-learning/article33571120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY