CEOs of four global firms, Nobel laureate to address BioAsia 2024 

October 01, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The CEOs of four globally leading firms and a Nobel laureate will deliver keynotes at BioAsia 2024, the next in the series of the annual flagship event of the Telangana government devoted to life sciences that will be held here from February 26-28.

The keynote speakers will be Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly; Chris Boerner, incoming CEO of BMS (Bristol-Myers Squibb); Christophe Weber, CEO of Takeda; Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO of Medtronic and Gregg Semenza, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2019 for work on oxygen sensing. The theme of BioAsia will be ‘Data and AI: Redefining Possibilities’ and aimed at transforming the future of life sciences, the organisers said on Saturday, announcing the names of speakers.

“This marks the first occasion where four global CEOs will grace the BioAsia stage, an unprecedented assembly that underlines Hyderabad’s rising prominence as a global hub. The keynote speakers span the breadth of life sciences expertise, making BioAsia 2024 an unparalleled forum and networking opportunity,” the organisers said in a release.

BioAsia’s global prominence reflects Telangana’s commitment to innovation and research. “We are privileged to host these visionary leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare,” Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said.

CEO of Telangana Lifesciences and BioAsia Shakthi M.Nagappan said, “BioAsia 2024 is a game-changer, attracting the world’s brightest life sciences minds. The participation of global CEOs and visionaries underscores BioAsia’s growing global influence. We are hopeful that some more influential leaders will join this already impressive line-up.”

