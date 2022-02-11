CEO Shashank Goel relieved

hyderabad

11 February 2022 22:55 IST

The State Government has relieved Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel, enabling him to join as Additional Secretary in the Union Labour and Employment Ministry. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders relieving Mr. Goel from duties with effect from Friday. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Jyoti Buddha Prakash has been placed in full additional charge as the CEO until further orders.

