The State Government has relieved Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel, enabling him to join as Additional Secretary in the Union Labour and Employment Ministry. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders relieving Mr. Goel from duties with effect from Friday. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Jyoti Buddha Prakash has been placed in full additional charge as the CEO until further orders.
CEO Shashank Goel relieved
Special Correspondent
hyderabad,
February 11, 2022 22:55 IST
Special Correspondent
hyderabad,
February 11, 2022 22:55 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 11, 2022 10:56:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ceo-shashank-goel-relieved/article38414928.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story