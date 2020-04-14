Centring workers on the verge of starvation

Several centring workers and contractors in and around Moosapet and Kukatpally areas are on the verge of starvation, and desperately await support from government and non-government organisations.

While the government has announced that the migrant workers will be eligible for 12 kg of rice and ₹500 per person, none of these benefits has reached these workers, who are dispersed around the locality.

What they share commonly is just a social media group, created for the sake of work.

“We are about 300 members, centring workers and contractors in the group, and share work-related details. As we are not under payment by the builder, he is not obliged to provide us food and provisions though we stay at site during work,” says Padala Ramu, a centring worker from Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, who is part of the group.

The workers are also from states such as Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. They work under different contractors, who themselves are facing dire straits owing to lack of work.

“We began to lose work since October last year, as there was slowdown in the real estate field. Before the slowdown ended, COVID-19 lockdown came and we are stranded without work here. We have no wages, nor can we go back home. Several of us are with our families, and unable to feed them,” Ramu says.

While Moosapet has an Annapurna canteen serving free meals, families cannot travel twice daily from other locations, he feels, and urges the government to supply them with rations, so that they can survive.

“We approached local leaders requesting for the ration promised by government, but they were dismissive, and said there was no means to identify who was migrant and who was not. We don’t know whom else to ask,” he lamented.