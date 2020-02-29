Centre’s panel will decide HMR ticket fares, says MD

HYDERABAD

Fare Fixation Committee to take a call on revised fares mooted by L&TMRH and give necessary approvals

Hyderabad Metro Rail’s future ticket fares will be determined by a ‘Fare Fixation Committee’ to be appointed by the Union government upon a request made by the State government once it is approached by the concessionnaire, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH), whenever it sees the need for a revision, said Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy.

“This Fare Fixation Committee will have two representatives from the Central government and one from the State government. They will decide on the revised fares mooted by the L&TMRH and give necessary approvals. There is no blanket permission for the concessionnaire to hike the fares every year based on inflation,” he clarified.

The MD explained that L&TMRH, however, had the right to decide the inaugural fares currently in vogue on their own but the TS government had cautioned them then to consider the prevailing ticket fares in the other metro rail projects across the country before announcing the fares. It has ensured the ticket fares are comparable with other metro rail projects in the country.

Annual inflation

Incidentally, L&TMRH had the option of deciding ticket fares as per a ‘Fare Escalation Formula’ depending on the annual inflation rate according to the Concessionnaire Agreement (CA). The Central government had, in the meantime, brought about the Central Metro Act under which approvals were given to all the new metro rail projects being taken up in different cities.

The Centre had also directed HMR as well as Mumbai Metro Rail, the two Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, to be brought under the Central Metro Act — which naturally superseded the CA. Hyderabad and Mumbai Metro Rails permissions were initially given under the Tramways Act as the Metro Act was not existent then, Mr. Reddy pointed out.

Under the Central Metro Act while L&TMRH becomes the ‘Metro Rail Administrator’ (MRA) and can decide on the new fares whenever it deemed fit, the rates will have to be approved by the Fare Fixation Committee of the Central government. Only then any change in fares will be allowed, he added.