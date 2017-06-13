Centre yet to give a penny for ITIR project: KTR

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday blamed the NDA Government at the Centre for shelving the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project in the State

While it is true that the previous UPA government had selected Hyderabad for the project, the NDA Government has not taken a single step to turn ITIR into a reality, he said. The State Government took up the matter with Centre on several occasions but to no avail.

Interacting with presspersons at the launch of the Industries & Commerce Department’s annual report, the Minister said ITIR is a domain of the Central government and in the last three years he had raised the project with Union Minister of IT Ravi Shankar Prasad ten times. The Centre’s response has been “we will take a view... Union Cabinet will take a decision.”

The ITIR is expected to comprise works relating to creation of infrastructure with Central funds for software companies to start operations. Noting that the Centre has not given a “single paise” towards ITIR, Mr. Rao asserted that irrespective of the project taking shape or not, the IT industry would continue to grow in Telangana.

The State government, he added, is in the process of promoting tier-II and III locations as destinations for IT companies and creating jobs for people in those areas.