Centre working on new CrPC, IPC, says Kishan Reddy

Move to strengthen laws for protection of women

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said the Centre is working on bringing out a new Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to make them in tune with the modern needs and help strengthen the laws for protection of women in the country.

“The CrPC and IPC are archaic laws of the British times and need a total revamp. We have been only making amendments and changing the sections over the last 72 years but not wholesome changes based on the social-economic changes in the society keeping in mind the safety and security of women,” he observed.

Home Minister Amit Shah had already written to the jurists, academicians, domain experts, senior officials, including serving and retired ones of the law enforcement departments, to suggest the necessary changes in the Codes.

“We are going to put the draft out in the open and it will be shared with women groups, advocates, social activists and others seeking their respective inputs too,” he said.

Mr. Reddy was addressing a gathering of intellectuals organised by women’s wing in support of party MLC candidate and senior leader N. Ramchander Rao for the Graduates Constituency.

Praising Mr. Rao, also the sitting MLC, the Minister said he is not only a honest and hard-working member of the party, but is also a lawyer of repute and deserves to win again.

The party has bright chances of bagging both the graduate seats in he forthcoming MLC elections to the Legislative Council since it had won the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat in 2014 when the TRS was quite strong, and lost another one narrowly.

“The employed, educated and the youth have moved away from the TRS and are looking up to us so we have a very good chance of winning going by the recent electoral victories,” he claimed.

Pvt. colleges warned

In a separate development, party BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned corporate colleges that the party will be forced to take up an agitation in support of the lecturers denied salaries for the past few months under the guise of pandemic loss.

Addressing a delegation of lecturers association, who called on him to represent their grievances, Mr. Sanjay Kumar charged the college managements of collecting hefty fee but unfairly denying salaries to teachers whose “hardwork has been earning them crores of profits each year”.

He also criticised the government for keeping ‘mum’ on the issue instead of reading the riot act to the corporate college managements. This is only because many ruling party leaders had established corporate colleges and hence, the government is reluctant to deal firmly. The college managements were advised to take note of the lecturers woes and thrash the issue amicably or the BJP may have to intervene leading to “unforeseen consequences,” he said.