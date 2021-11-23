Centre will purchase every single grain of raw rice: Kishan

‘The real issue is of vicious propaganda unleashed by Chief Minister and his govt.’

The Centre will purchase every single grain of raw rice being grown by Telangana farmers as per the agreement with the State government and is ready to buy in the forthcoming season itself, affirmed Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast States, G. Kishan Reddy, on Monday.

"The Centre has not put any conditions to paddy procurement and will reimburse the cost to Telangana, but the real issue is vicious propaganda unleashed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his government to divert people's attention from the resounding defeat in the Huzurabad bypoll," he asserted.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Reddy accused the TRS government of “misusing official machinery, launching welfare schemes and releasing funds only for the constituency, besides distributing large sums of money to purchase voters and leaders to win the bypoll hook or crook.”

"However, nothing worked with every section supporting us, including farmers and Dalits, despite Mr. Rao personally executing the campaign with mapping of village-wise voters sitting in Pragati Bhavan. He is unable to digest this historic defeat against his arrogant and dictatorial rule, hence he has resorted to a non-issue of blaming Centre for paddy procurement, thereby disrespecting people's mandate," he explained.

It is the prime responsibility of the government to purchase paddy from farmers but it has inexplicably put farmers under stress by delaying the process resulting in crop getting wet in the recent rains. "Telangana farmers and other sections are aware of the reality because Centre has not issued any instructions against procurement or not to release funds. The TRS protest led by the Chief Minister was based on lies and falsehoods. It is only to save face for his party and belittle the bypoll result," he said.

The Minister stated that farmers had nothing to do with boiled rice as it depends on the rice mill and technology used. "It is the issue of making use of alternate technology because there are no takers for boiled rice anywhere in the country, with Kerala have gained self-sufficiency. The government has agreed to put an end to this and discussions have been going on for the last three years," he maintained.

While any compensation to Punjab farmers is welcome, he questioned the government for “ignoring” Telangana farmers and wondered why a budget surplus rich State does not recruit teachers, lecturers or does not release funds for many projects like MMTS Phase - 2, Centre supported upcoming hospitals in Warangal and Nizamabad, etc.