Centre will procure cotton from farmers: Kishan Reddy

‘Cotton Corporation of India will open three centres in Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Warangal’

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said on Saturday that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) would open three centres in Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Warangal, for procuring cotton from farmers in association with the Telangana marketing department.

Addressing a press conference, he said that about 4.5 lakh bales of cotton had been lying in godowns due to COVID-19 lockdown, and the Centre would take steps to ensure every bag of cotton was procured. The only request he made to farmers was to make sure cotton was dried properly before bringing them to the procurement centres as that would prevent them from the hassle of getting less price due to moisture content.

The Minister reminded that the CCI had procured cotton worth ₹16,656 crore last year and the Centre had ensured that minimum support price has been upped from ₹3,800 crore to ₹5,828 crore per quintal. Once the ginning mills open up, they will be asked to procure more cotton as there are 258 units and if necessary, more warehouses will be opened, he said.

The Centre proposes to open 325 procurement centres through the ginning mills and ensure that the purchased crop money is disbursed directly into farmers’ accounts within a week and save them from middlemen and brokers. A multi-media campaign will be carried at various collectorates to make farmers aware about the government procurement, he said.

Mr. Reddy, who had earlier in the day, held meetings with officials of various Central and State government departments, said he would hold another meeting to check the procurement progress later this month. With regard to urea, he once again reiterated that TS farmers would be provided with sufficient quantity and there were issues of late production due to the pandemic lockdown and delayed transport by the sea due to weather.

He also urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to clear the pending one lakh applications for plots and applying for the credit linked incentives scheme under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). Street vendors too can apply for the ₹10,000 loan being extended and up to two lakh can be enrolled while just one lakh had applied. GHMC should expedite issuing identity cards for them as only 30,000 got them, he said.

The Minister requested the TS government to open more ‘urban health posts’ in the twin cities as the Centre had provided funds to start 168 such ‘basti dawakhanas’.