Centre urges State to examine request to extend CA for RGIA

HYDERABAD

02 September 2021 23:46 IST

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has written to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to look into the issue of extending the period of Concession Agreement (CA) for Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL).

The CA has been executed between the Ministry of Civil Aviation and HIAL for development, construction, operation and maintenance of Hyderabad International Airport on Dec. 20, 2004. The HIAL has requested for extension of its concession period for another 30 years beyond the initial 30 years, i.e., beyond March 23, 2038, and till 23.03.2068.

The Government has been requested to ‘re-examine’ the request of HIAL for extension of the period of CA and furnish its recommendations to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Minister mentioned about the operationalisation of Warangal Airport and its inclusion under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik). While the airport is within 150 km aerial distance of HIAL, it can be developed with mutually agreeable solution, to be explored by Government with HIAL and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) , a press release said.

