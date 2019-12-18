Centre urged to treat KLIP as a national project

The State government has once again requested the Centre to treat Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) as a National Project and make adequate provision for it in the Union Budget for 2020-21.

Representing on various issues specific to the State, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao in the pre-budget meeting convened by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi on Wednesday said that the project was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹1 lakh crore to provide irrigation to the parched lands in many districts of the State.

The expenditure on the massive project was being met through borrowings but it is burdening the State. “There is merit in treating it as a National Project,” he said.

The new State suffered gross injustice in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and that is the reason why nine out of 10 districts were covered under the Backward Regions Grant Fund. The Centre under the AP Reorganisation Act is mandated to support the programmes for the development of backward areas in the successor States, including expansion of physical and social infrastructure. The amount of ₹450 crore for the year 2019-20 is yet to be released and the Centre should release the amount this month at least, he said.

Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya are the two schemes that were taken up in the new State to meet the aspirations of people and to provide drinking water and restore over 45,000 irrigation tanks respectively. The two schemes won the praise from NITI Aayog and several national and international organisations . But the special assistance of ₹19,205 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and ₹5,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya recommended by NITI Aayog was not considered by Finance Ministry so far, Mr. Rao lamented, adding that the provision should be made in the next Union budget. He also said the Bifurcation Act provided for an integrated steel plant and it should be expedited as the issue is pending for the last five years.