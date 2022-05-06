Centre urged to give free COVID booster dose

Telangana government has urged the Centre to provide the booster dose or the precautionary third dose free to people, and a communication to this effect has been sent to New Delhi but so far there has been no response, said Health Minister T.Harish Rao on Friday.

"It is not right to collect fee for the booster dose, we will write to the Centre again on this issue," he said. The Minister also issued a warning to the doctors and other healthcare staff. While the government will reward doctors and other staff for the good work being done, at the same time, it will not be found wanting in taking strict action against those indulging in unethical practices and unnecessary tests or treatments in both public and private hospitals, he warned.

“We will not hesitate to take up the issue with the National Medical Council to take action against indulging in malfeasance acts,” he said. The medical and health department is also preparing a ‘health calendar’ into the entire gamut of activities to constantly keep monitoring the services to make it more responsive to the needs of the people and accountable, added the Minister.