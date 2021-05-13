Centre to help NGOs help needy

In a move to help the suffering poor and the destitute on the streets because of the pandemic, the Central government, through the Food Corporation of India, has introduced a scheme of special dispensation for supply of foodgrains under Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS) to charitable and non-government organisations engaged in relief operations and engaged in running camps for migrant labour and vulnerable groups.

Mr. Ashwini Kumar Gupta, (GM, FCI, Telangana) informed on Thursday that the Central government as a one-time measure in view of the extraordinary situation prevailing due to the present pandemic that charitable trusts and NGOs running relief camps or community kitchens for providing food to the needy people may be provided food grains – both rice and wheat – under this OMSS which has been extended up to March 2022.

“Accordingly, it was also decided that the district collectors shall be nodal officers for the purpose. The charitable trusts and NGOs must first approach the collectors along with a request letters mentioning details of their organisations, purpose for which the rice will be used, quantity and depots from where they wished to lift the stocks,” the top FCI official said.

Mr. Gupta also explained that the offices of collectors will verify the credentials of the organisations and endorse the letters if the claims were genuine. Then, they may deposit the money to the account of the FCI regional office here.

“The minimum quantity to purchase shall be one tonne but there was no cap on the maximum. The organisations may mail the request letters along with the collector’s endorsement and payment particulars to the FCI which will then direct its divisional offices to issue release orders to

concerned depots, FCI top official said.

“The buyers must deposit full cost within five working days and complete lifting the stocks within 10 days for quantities between one to 10 tonnes. For above 10 tonnes, the cost must be met within 21 days and lifting the stocks within 35 days,” Mr. Gupta concluded.