Centre to discontinue allocation of anti-Black Fungus drug

HYDERABAD

06 August 2021 21:39 IST

Advises States, UTs to procure from manufacturers

The Centre has decided to discontinue allocation of anti-Mucormycosis drug Liposomal Amphotericin B to States and Union Territories in view of decline in fresh cases of the fungal infection as well as improved availability of the medicine.

“As the number of active patients have come down and supply position of the medicine has also improved considerably, it is felt that there is no more need and justification for allocation of Liposomal Amphotericin B to States and Union Territories,” the Department of Pharmaceuticals said.

Conveying the decision to discontinue allocation, the Department in a communication to the Health Secretaries of States and Union Territories recently said the drug can be procured, as per their requirements, from the manufacturers and importers. The move marks a significant change from the situation prevailing a few months ago when a sharp increase in number of people contracting Mucormycosis or Black Fungus led to demand for the drug also soaring.

Advertising

Advertising

Amid the rush and panic, there were reports of black marketing of the injection that even at its selling price of around ₹6,000 per vial was out of the reach for many families. A patient required 4-6 doses of the injection daily, with the treatment lasting for two-three weeks. Sources said at the height of the crisis, unscrupulous elements were offering the injection at a ₹40-50,000 per vial.

After the Centre stepped in, took control of Liposomal Amphotericin B supplies and started allocation of the drug for equitable distribution from May 11, Telangana formed a committee headed by a senior official to streamline the availability and ensure against diversion and black marketing. Hospitals had to make a requisition, sharing details of the patients, based on which the committee instructed the drug distributors to supply.

Over 16.08 lakh vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B were allocated to States and Union Territories between May 11 and July 24, the department said. Towards augmenting availability, the Centre had also permitted more companies to manufacture the product. “The steps taken have resulted in increased availability and no instances of shortage are being reported. Manufacturers and importers are reporting they are not getting sufficient purchase orders from many States,” the Department said.

Sources in pharma companies and trade confirmed demand for the drug and number of Mucormycosis cases have reduced substantially in recent weeks. While there is a glut, the Centre continues to monitor and seek data on the availability, a senior executive of a pharma firm said.