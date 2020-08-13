Centre takes note of demolition of Secretariat mosques

HYDERABAD

13 August 2020

Muslim endowments panel told to take appropriate action

The Central Waqf Council (CWC), a statutory body under the administration of the Ministry of Minority Affairs and headed by Union Minister Syed Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, has taken a note of the demolition of the two mosques in the Secretariat complex.

In a letter to the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB), the CWC invoked Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code and requested the Muslim endowments panel to take appropriate action. “As per the provisions of Section 295 of the India Penal Code (IPC), injuring or defiling or damage to any place of worship of any class or person is an offence cognizable and non-bailable in nature. Therefore, you are requested to look into the issue and take immediate appropriate action under intimation to the applicant and this office,” an excerpt reads. The CWC was acting on a complaint filed by Majlis Bachao Tahreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan which was forwarded by CWC member Haneef Ali.

Complaint

In the complaint, Mr Khan alleged that apart from the two mosques, a temple in the Secretariat complex too was demolished.

He further alleged that the demolition of the places of worship was a ‘pre-planned act’ and that the State authorities did not take any action against this demolition.

When contacted, TSWB Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Khasim said, “We have received the letter yesterday. We are collating documents so that a file can be prepared and a response to the CWC will be sent shortly.” The demolition of the mosques sent shockwaves in the community.

Several Muslim leaders including the Jamiat-e-Ulama Hind Telangana president Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir, noted cleric Maulana Mufti Abdul Mughni Mazaahiri and others expressed concern over the incident.

Maulana Jafar Pasha, another religious leader, in the recent past said that a delegation would attempt to take stock of the situation by visiting the site of the demolition.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen-backed panel United Muslim Forum had demanded that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government construct new mosques at the site of the demolition.